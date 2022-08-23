Private stone quarries in K Eraiyur flouting all rules, say residents

P Thiruselvam By

Express News Service

PERAMBALUR: Houses developing cracks, excessive dust and noise pollution are some of the major problems the residents of K Eraiyur village in Perambalur have been facing due to the "round-the-clock" functioning of stone quarries in the village.

About 100 families reside in K Eraiyur in Kalpadi panchayat in Alathur taluk. According to sources, more than five private stone quarries have been functioning in and around the village. Due to their proximity to residential areas, residents have been facing several issues, including air pollution.

The residents had submitted several petitions with the Perambalur Mineral Department demanding action against the quarry owners for operating the quarries in violation to rules. However, action is yet to be taken. On Monday, youths from the village submitted a petition at the Collectorate demanding action. Speaking to TNIE, P Sivaram, a resident of K Eraiyur, said,

"The quarries operate 24 hours a day. A few months ago they used explosives during the day. This led to several houses developing cracks. The explosions feel earthquakes. Also, the sound of lorries carrying heavy loads disturbs us all the time.

While crossing roads, we fear we may be knocked down by the speeding lorries. Roads in the village have been damaged owing to these vehicles and dust from the quarries can be seen all over the village." Another resident, R Varadharaj, said, "All the quarries here operate without following government rules. They dig deeper than what has been permitted by the government.

This has led to depletion of groundwater." When contacted, Assistant Director of Mineral Department in Perambalur, R Sathyaseelan, said, "We are conducting frequent inspections at the quarries in K Eraiyur and taking action against those that violate rules. For instance, a truck was seized in August for misusing permit. I will be checking all the petitions I have received and take action."

