Public goods aren’t freebies, says Annamalai

BJP State president K Annamalai on Monday said the public goods provided by a government to the needy were entirely different from ‘freebies’.

Published: 23rd August 2022 06:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2022 06:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: BJP State president K Annamalai on Monday said the public goods provided by a government to the needy were entirely different from ‘freebies’. He said the question that was recently raised before the Supreme Court about how political parties capture power by promising ‘freebies’ was not regarding public goods like healthcare, drinking water, etc given by a government. 

“BJP leaders have not raised their voices against them. For example, The Prime Minister is providing housing facilities, gas connections, bank accounts, and toilet facilities, to the poor. A government is duty-bound to provide them and they cannot be called freebies,” he added.

On whether his party would align with the AIADMK if it announces ‘freebies’ in future, Annamalai said, “The BJP is putting forth its views before the people’s court. The DMK has even impleaded itself as a party in the PIL. The BJP believes that the people will weigh the views of all and understand what is the truth.”

Talking about the suicides related to online rummy in TN, Annamalai urged the State government to ban the game immediately. He further said the ongoing public hearing on hiking the electricity tariff was a drama enacted by the government.

