Puducherry Budget evokes mixed reaction from Karaikal fishermen

The budget announcements made by Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy have evoked mixed response from fishermen of Karaikal district.

KARAIKAL: The budget announcements made by Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy have evoked mixed response from fishermen of Karaikal district. While welcoming announcements on some of their long-pending demands, the fishermen have expressed disappointment over lack of announcements on increase in the annual ban period assistance and boat repair assistance.

TR Pattinam fishermen welcomed the assurance to conduct a techno-economic feasibility study for dredging the mouth of Thirumalairajan River. They have been complaining for years about silt mounting in the estuary. The fishermen have also welcomed the assurance to construct a mini fishing harbour at TR Pattinam. Rangasamy's assurance of setting up a floating jetty in Pattinacheri at a cost of ` 5.83 crore has also been hailed. S Karthik from TR Pattinam said,

"We welcome the study to dredge the estuary. We also want the government to set up an auction hall, ice plant and net mending centre as part of the TR Pattinam harbour." Rangasamy had announced that around Rs 75,000 would be provided as a subsidy for around 50 FRP boats.

Fishing nets worth Rs 5,000 would be supplied to all registered non-motorised vessel owners at a total cost of  Rs 42.50 lakh, he had said. S Murali, a fishermen representative from Kilinjalmedu, said, "Constructing a fishing boat would cost us about Rs 3 lakh to Rs 6 lakh. A nt costs around Rs 60,000.

The subsidies are insufficient. We expected an increase in the annual ban period assistance and boat repair assistance. But, there are no announcements on these." The fishermen have also demanded action to upgrade the Karaikal fishing harbour. S Subramani of Karaikalmedu said, "Fishermen from 11 fishing hamlets are dependent on the harbour in Karaikal. The existing space is insufficient for boats to be berthed and the conditions are poor. They should be improved on a priority basis."


