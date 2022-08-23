Puducherry Budget: Hollow schemes and risk of debt trap, says CPI

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Terming the budget hollow, CPI state Secretary AM Saleem said all schemes announced by the CM were repetitive and it poses risks of the UT plunging into a debt trap.

The budget outlay of Rs 10,696.61 crore with Rs 8675.65 crore for revenue expenditure and Rs 2,020.96 crore for capital expenditure shows the inadequate allocation for development schemes. The union government had made only a paltry allocation of Rs 1,729.77 crore and assistance of Rs 520 crore for centrally-sponsored schemes. This indicates the negative attitude of the Centre towards Puducherry, he further said.

The earlier promise of laptops to students, waiver of educational loans to Adi Dravidars, and filling up of vacancies have not materialised due to a lack of government orders and guidelines and remained as announcements.

The budget proposal is devoid of financial guarantee for infrastructure development, payment of salary dues of staff of government undertakings and reopening of closed textile mills.

CPI denounces the act of the BJP at the centre, dilly-dallying the approval for budget draft outlay compelling CM Rangasamy to repeat the schemes which were not implemented due to financial crunch, as a betrayal to the people of Puducherry, he said.

