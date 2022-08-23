Puducherry Budget session to conclude on August 30

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: The budget session of Puducherry will conclude on August 30, Speaker of Territorial Assembly R Selvam said on Monday. Shortly after the presentation of the budget by Chief Minister N Rangasamy, the business advisory committee was convened under his chairmanship in which the decision was taken.

The session will be conducted on August 23, 24, 25, 26, 29 and 30. The discussion on motion of thanks to the Lt Governor’s address will be taken up on Tuesday, and discussions and demand for grants will be taken up from August 24 to 29 he said. The budget will be passed on August 30, Selvam added.

