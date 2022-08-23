Home States Tamil Nadu

Puducherry Budget session to conclude on August 30

The budget session of Puducherry will conclude on August 30, Speaker of Territorial Assembly R Selvam said on Monday.

Published: 23rd August 2022 05:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2022 05:52 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister N Rangasamy. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: The budget session of Puducherry will conclude on August 30, Speaker of Territorial Assembly R Selvam said on Monday. Shortly after the presentation of the budget by Chief Minister N Rangasamy, the business advisory committee was convened under his chairmanship in which the decision was taken.

The session will be conducted on August 23, 24, 25, 26, 29 and 30. The discussion on motion of thanks to the Lt Governor’s address will be taken up on Tuesday, and discussions and demand for grants will be taken up from August 24 to 29 he said. The budget will be passed on August 30, Selvam added.

