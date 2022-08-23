Puducherry: CM Rangasamy presents Rs 10,696 crore budget

Debjani Dutta By

Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Chief Minister N Rangasamy on Monday presented a Rs 10,696.61 crore tax-free budget in Puducherry for the 2022-2023 fiscal year, which had several welfare schemes including a monthly financial aid of Rs 1,000 for women-headed BPL families, and free laptops for school students.

This year's outlay, Rs 957.35 crore more than the previous year's (2021-2022) expenditure of Rs 9793.29 crore, primarily focuses on welfare schemes, while targeting infrastructural facilities to boost tourism for good revenue mobilisation. The health and education sectors received higher allocations of 9.7 % and 10.31% along with new schemes and enhancement of financial assistance under existing welfare schemes for the economically-backward, aged, disabled, women, SC communities. While Rs 8,675 crore was allocated under the revenue head, just Rs 2,020 crore is under the capital head, though higher than previous years.



Presenting the budget at the Assembly, Rangasamy who holds the finance portfolio said that a Vote on Accounts of Rs 3613 crore was passed to meet five months expenditure from April 1 to August 31.



The budgetary outlay will be financed by Union Territory’s revenue estimated at Rs 6,557.23 crore and the funds from the Centre earmarked at Rs 2,249.77 crore, comprising Central assistance of Rs 1,729.77 crores, with an additional Rs 20 crore from the Central Road fund and Rs 500 crore under Centrally-sponsored schemes. To bridge the fiscal deficit, the Union approved borrowings to the tune of Rs 1,889.61 crores, said Rangasamy. It comprises market borrowing of Rs 1,539.61 crore and negotiated loans of Rs 150 crore.



Incidentally, the high quantum of borrowings that constitute 17.66% of the budgetary outlay is unprecedented. The high borrowing is significant as the UT's total outstanding debt as on March 31, 2022 stands at Rs 9,859.20 crore.

A major amount the financial resources goes to meet the committed expenditure of Rs 2,312.77 crore towards salaries (21.62 %), Rs 1,122.32 crore for pension (10.49 %), Rs 2,311.61 crore for repayment of loan and interest (21.61%) and Rs 1,440 crore for power purchase (13.46%) , said the CM. Besides, other major expenditures constitute the old age scheme and other welfare schemes to the tune of Rs 1,400 crore (13.09%), Grant-in-Aid to society run higher educational institution public sector undertakings, local bodies, cooperative institutions and others to the extent of Rs 1,333.19 crores (12.46%).

Key announcements

Financial assistance of Rs 1,000 a month for women-headed BPL families between 21 to 55 years. Those who do not benefit under any government monthly financial assistance scheme are eligible

The Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana Health Insurance scheme to be extended as the Universal Health Assurance for eligible APL families for treatment of major diseases including renal transplantation

Free laptops set to be provided to Class 11 and 12 students of government and government-aided schools in a phased manner. Re-introduction of the free bicycle scheme for Class 9 students of government and government-aided schools

On the occasion of 75 years of Independence, free house pattas for 260 freedom fighters

Service of government employees working for over 10 years to be regularised

A National law university will be established and Prime Minister Narendra Modi was invited to lay the foundation stone. A medical college at Karaikal was proposed, as per National Medical Council norms

Under the MLA-Local Area Development scheme, a grant of Rs 2 crore to each MLA for infrastructure work

Steps being taken to start a ferry service between Karaikal Port and Kankesanthuri Port in Sri Lanka this year.

All posts of lower and upper division clerks and all vacant posts in government departments to be filled before the end of the current year

4,000 milch cattle to be provided at 25% subsidy to dairy farmers, 33 % subsidy for SC beneficiaries

The electricity distribution system network to be strengthened at Rs 276 crore

A techno-feasibility study to be conducted for establishing a mini-fish landing centre at Panithittu and TR Pattinam, Karaikal, bait curve in fishing villages wherever required

Lingareddipalayam Cooperative Sugar Mill to be reopened with assistance from the private sector. The PONCOS higher secondary school functioning under the cooperative sugar mill to be converted to a government higher secondary school

Five hatcheries to be set up along the coast of Puducherry to conserve the Olive Ridley turtles

