Stalin inaugurates courses at archakar training schools

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin inaugurated the launch of courses at the Archakar training school at Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple through video conference on Monday. The training schools (Archakar Payirchi Palli) for priests were not functioning since 2008. It was ordered to be revived by the State government in 2021 and resume sessions by 2022. Accordingly, the HR&CE department, through respective temples, invited applications in 2021 from students of all communities for pursuing a one-year course. “151 students have been admitted in six archakar training schools in the State. All students will be provided a stipend of Rs 3,000 per month, for which Rs 70.92 lakh has been sanctioned,” read the statement. The schools located in Madurai, Tiruchendur, Palani, and Tiruvannamalai train the priests in Saivite tradition, and two schools in Tiruchy’s Srirangam and in Chennai train priests in Vaishnavite tradition. Deputy Commissioner of Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple in Madurai, A Arunachalam, said, “All 22 candidates were provided admission in the archakar school in Madurai. Also, Agama teachers have been recruited. Classes will commence soon.”