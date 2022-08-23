Home States Tamil Nadu

Stalin to inaugurate 4-storey parking facility in Coimbatore on Wednesday

COIMBATORE: Chief Minister MK Stalin will inaugurate over 350 projects, worth Rs 134.08 crore, in Coimbatore on Wednesday. Stalin will arrive in the city as part of his 3-day tour to Coimbatore, Tiruppur and Erode. He will inaugurate a slew of completed projects, lay foundation for new projects and distribute welfare assistance to beneficiaries.

Among the 350 projects to be inaugurated in Coimbatore, are boating service and water sports in the Ukkadam Periyakulam and Valankulam water bodies.

Also, he would inaugurate the much-anticipated Multi-Level Car Parking (MLCP) facility on DB Road in RS Puram. The CCMC started constructing the 4-storey structure in October 2021 at a cost Rs 41.53 crore under the Smart City Project mission.

According to sources, each floor of the facility has capacity to park 80 vehicles. Besides, 60 cars can be parked in the ground floor. A two-wheeler parking facility will be set up opposite the MLCP building soon, officials added. The civic body is likely to collect Rs 20 per hour as parking charges in the facility. The corporation council will take the final call on the charges, sources added.

