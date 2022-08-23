Stalin writes to MLAs; govt to spend Rs 1,000 crore for long pending schemes in all 234 constituencies

T Muruganandham By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief MK Stalin on Tuesday requested all MLAs in the State to send a list of 10 important, long-pending works in their respective constituencies within 15 days to their district Collectors. These priority schemes will be implemented at a cost of Rs.1,000 crore this year.

This is being done by extending the Ungal Thoguthiyil Mudhalamaichar (Chief Minister in Your Constituency) Scheme to all 234 Assembly constituencies as per the announcement made on May 7 when the DMK government completed its first year in office.

The Chief Minister has written to MLAs belonging to all parties in the State Assembly including Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami. "I hope implementing these long-pending demands of the public will set right the socio-economic disparities among the districts. I seek your full cooperation for this scheme," Stalin said in his letter.

"The Chief Minister in Your Constituency Scheme is being extended to resolve priority issues in all constituencies, irrespective of whether it is Chief Minister's constituency or the constituency of the Leader of the Opposition," Stalin said in his tweet attaching his letter to Palaniswami dated August 22.

"As members of the Legislative Assembly, we have the duty to fulfill the needs of the public. There could be some long-pending schemes that cannot be implemented under the present schemes. Besides, some of them might need preparation of a project report and getting approval and sanctioning of funds from the State government. Once the MLAs give the list of priority schemes in each of their constituencies, the schemes which cannot be implemented under the existing schemes will be implemented on a priority basis," the Chief Minister said.

The long-pending demands of the people include - infrastructure facilities for the provision of drinking water and improvement of water resources, marketing facilities for agricultural products, connecting bridges and roads, medical facilities, establishing schools, arts and science colleges, polytechnics, ITI, setting up of electric crematorium, opening modern libraries, bus terminuses with facilities, improving new tourist spots, etc.

