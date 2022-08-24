Home States Tamil Nadu

11-year-old among eight killed in two crashes on Salem road

When they got down to place stones around the vehicle, a container lorry hit them.

Published: 24th August 2022 05:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2022 05:44 AM   |  A+A-

Mangled remains of the van hit by a private bus on Attur bypass in Salem | Express

By Express News Service

SALEM: Eight persons, including an 11-year-old girl, died and five others suffered injuries in two accidents on the Attur bypass road on Tuesday.Police said a group of eleven people were returning from Attur in a van and took a tea break around 12.30 am near the bus stand. When they tried to take a turn on the bypass road near Thulukkanur, a private bus hit the van. The bus driver fled.

“Locals informed Attur police and firefighters. Five people died on the spot and six injured persons were admitted to the Salem GH. Dhansika (11) died en route to the hospital,” said a police officer.The deceased were S Saranya (23), S Suganya (27), M Sandhiya (23), A Ramya (25), S Dhansika (11), of Salem’s Attur and A Rajesh (21) of Namakkal’s Tiruchengode. M Sudha (36), P Periyannan (38), H Buvaneshwari (17), S Krishnaveni (45), and S Uthayakumar of Attur suffered severe injuries.

In the other accident which happened around 7.30 am, two loadmen were killed. The deceased, M Kalidass (24) and M Marimuthu (23) from Veppanahalli in Krishnagiri, were coming from Chennai to Tiruchengode in a lorry.  It’s tyre got punctured at Thulukkanur. When they got down to place stones around the vehicle, a container lorry hit them. They were taken to Salem GH, where they later died. The container lorry’s driver was also injured and admitted to a hospital. Attur Police launched a probe.

Solatium sought
Collector S Karmegan and Superintendent of Police Sree Abhinav visited the spot. Attur MLA AP Jayasankaran sought solatium to the victims’ kin

