AC in smart classroom explodes at Erode school, kids unhurt

By Express News Service

ERODE: The air conditioner installed in a smart classroom at a Corporation Middle School at Thiru Nagar in Erode exploded and broke into flames on Tuesday morning. The incident happened before classes started and a major accident was averted.

According to police, around 9 am, HM S Arunadevi unlocked the smart classroom on the first floor of the school and switched on the AC for conducting a meeting with the teachers regarding the ‘Illam Thedi Kalvi’ scheme. As black smoke emanated from the AC, she alerted other staff.

By then, fire broke out and the air conditioner exploded. Few computers and other electronic equipment in the classroom were also damaged in the accident. Only a few students were present in the building when the incident occurred and they were shifted, said sources.

Fire and rescue officials arrived at the spot and put out the smoke. Police and corporation officials also arrived at the spot and inspected the classroom.Officials suspect electrical short-circuit to the reason for the incident .

Jothi Chandra, District Educational Officer of Erode said, “A total of 294 students are studying in the school. But no one was harmed in this incident and due to the incident a holiday has been declared for the school on Tuesday.”

