Home States Tamil Nadu

AC in smart classroom explodes at Erode school, kids unhurt

Fire and rescue officials arrived at the spot and put out the smoke. Police and corporation officials also arrived at the spot and inspected the classroom.

Published: 24th August 2022 05:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2022 05:19 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service
ERODE: The air conditioner installed in a smart classroom at a Corporation Middle School at Thiru Nagar in Erode exploded and broke into flames on Tuesday morning. The incident happened before classes started and a major accident was averted.  
According to police, around 9 am, HM S Arunadevi unlocked the smart classroom on the first floor of the school and switched on the AC for conducting a meeting with the teachers regarding the ‘Illam Thedi Kalvi’ scheme. As black smoke emanated from the AC, she alerted other staff.
By then, fire broke out and the air conditioner exploded. Few computers and other electronic equipment in the classroom were also damaged in the accident. Only a few students were present in the building when the incident occurred and they were shifted, said sources.
Fire and rescue officials arrived at the spot and put out the smoke. Police and corporation officials also arrived at the spot and inspected the classroom.Officials suspect electrical short-circuit to the reason for the incident .
Jothi Chandra, District Educational Officer of Erode said, “A total of 294 students are studying in the school. But no one was harmed in this incident and due to the incident a holiday has been declared for the school on Tuesday.”
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
smart classroom Erode
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Adani Group to acquire 29.18 per cent stake in NDTV, launches open offer
Telangana BJP MLA T Raja Singh (File photo | EPS)
BJP suspends its Telangana MLA Raja Singh arrested for alleged remarks against Prophet
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia at a press conference at his residence, in New Delhi, Monday, Aug 22, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Excise Policy row: CBI to summon 11 babus caught in liquor scam web, Centre suspends senior bureaucrats
Security personnel baton charge to disperse Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) and Bihar Teacher Eligibility Test (BTET) qualified candidates. (Photo | PTI)
Nitish government faces heat as Bihar official thrashes teaching job aspirant holding tricolour

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp