Coimbatore Corp prepares Rs 400 crore UGD plan for annexed areas

It is also considering to implement underground drainage works at Vellalore and nearby areas.

By Aravind Raj
COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) has prepared a detailed project report (DPR) for the underground drainage (UGD) works, worth Rs 400 crore covering over 40,000 households, in newly annexed areas.Thudiyalur, Vellakinaru, Chinnavedampatti, Kurichi, Kuniyamuthur and Saravanampatti are among the few areas that were added to the corporation in 2011, following which the number of wards increased from 74 to 100.While 60% of the city has UGD, CCMC has started works to extend it to the remaining areas, according to sources. It is also considering to implement underground drainage works at Vellalore and nearby areas.

CCMC Deputy Commissioner Dr M Sharmila told TNIE that currently, the UGD works are being carried out in full swing in the Kurichi-Kuniyamuthur areas at a cost of Rs 442 crore and will be completed by March 2023, adding the civic body has prepared a DPR for Rs 397.2 crore for carrying out drainage works in the newly added areas. “We have sent a proposal along with the DPR to the CMA (Commissionerate of Municipal Administration) for its nod in order to implement UGD in Thudiyalur, Vellakinar, Saravanampatti and its nearby areas. After receiving the approval, we shall float tenders for the project and start works soon. The Saravanampatti UGD project will cover around 40,000 houses in the surrounding regions, where 1.02 lakh people will be benefitted,” she added.

The civic body has put the UGD charges collection on hold after the councillors opposed the exorbitant amount and refused to pass the resolution in regards to collecting the hefty UGD deposit amount in instalments and the annual user fee during the council meeting last June.The Deputy Commissioner also said that the CCMC has asked its engineers and officials to conduct a detailed study, comparing the UGD charges collected by other corporations in the state and submit a detailed report to take further action.

