Court adjourns hearing of plea filed by EPS

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A division bench of Justices M Duraiswamy and Sunder Mohan on Tuesday adjourned the hearing on the appeal petitions by AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami challenging Justice G Jayachandran’s recent order for maintaining status quo ante as on June 23 in the party affairs.

When the matter came up before the bench, senior counsel PH Arvindh Pandian, representing O Panneerselvam, wanted to go for final arguments instead of taking up the plea for interim stay on the judge’s order. He sought a brief adjournment since senior counsel Guru Krishnakumar was unavailable. Vijay Narayan, appearing for EPS, agreed to go for final arguments.

The matter was adjourned to August 25.The single judge’s order deprived Palaniswami of his interim general secretary post, as it was ruled the July 11 GC council meeting was not convened by a competent person, and conducted without adhering to the party by-laws.But he ordered there wouldn’t be impediments in calling a fresh meet by the coordinator and the joint coordinator to decide on the single leadership issue.

