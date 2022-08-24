Decide on appeal to reopen school: Madras HC to Kallakurichi collector

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court directed Kallakurichi Collector to consider within 10 days a representation submitted by the private school that witnessed large-scale violence in the aftermath of the death of a girl student, seeking permission to repair damage and reopen the school for classes.

Justice Abdul Quddhose issued the direction on a petition filed by Murugesan, treasurer of Latha Educational Society, which runs two schools on the premises. The petitioner said a representation was submitted to the collector last month but no action was taken on it. Since the respondents (government) imposed restrictions, the society could not repair damage and create a safe environment for children, the petitioner said.

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court directed Kallakurichi Collector to consider within 10 days a representation submitted by the private school that witnessed large-scale violence in the aftermath of the death of a girl student, seeking permission to repair damage and reopen the school for classes. Justice Abdul Quddhose issued the direction on a petition filed by Murugesan, treasurer of Latha Educational Society, which runs two schools on the premises. The petitioner said a representation was submitted to the collector last month but no action was taken on it. Since the respondents (government) imposed restrictions, the society could not repair damage and create a safe environment for children, the petitioner said.