Decide on appeal to reopen school: Madras HC to Kallakurichi collector

The petitioner said a representation was submitted to the collector last month but no action was taken on it.

Published: 24th August 2022 05:32 AM

Protests over the death of a 17-year-old girl in a private residential school in Chinnasalem. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court directed Kallakurichi Collector to consider within 10 days a representation submitted by the private school that witnessed large-scale violence in the aftermath of the death of a girl student, seeking permission to repair damage and reopen the school for classes.

Justice Abdul Quddhose issued the direction on a petition filed by Murugesan, treasurer of Latha Educational Society, which runs two schools on the premises. The petitioner said a representation was submitted to the collector last month but no action was taken on it. Since the respondents (government) imposed restrictions, the society could not repair damage and create a safe environment for children, the petitioner said.

