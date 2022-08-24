End orderly system in four months: Madras HC to TN govt

R Sivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Tuesday directed the Tamil Nadu government to ensure abolition of the ‘orderly system’ within four months, and hold inquiries into complaints of orderlies employed for household work in residences of higher officials.

Justice SM Subramaniam, passed the final orders on a petition filed by retired police officer U Manickavel on the illegal occupation of official residential quarters. “Based on the counter-affidavit filed by the fourth respondent and the respective undertakings furnished by the police officials, the respondents are directed to ensure the orderly system stands eradicated in accordance with the G.O. passed in 1979,” he said, adding that the exercise must be done within four months.

Directing authorities — including the Home Secretary and the DGP — to immediately withdraw orderlies if deputed to residences of retired officials, the judge ordered that complaints of misconduct be enquired into, and action under the relevant law, and under the Discipline and Appeal Rules, as the case may be, is taken. Referring to illegal occupation of official police quarters, the judge told authorities to initiate eviction under the provisions of the Statute and the rules.

He gave liberty to the petitioner to approach the Home Secretary for any grievance. Manickavel had approached the court challenging the police eviction order directing him to vacate residential quarters at Mylapore. Justice Subramaniam recorded an undertaking provided by DGP C Sylendra Babu that no police personnel deployed on official duty at his residence were being assigned to duties other than official work. Such undertakings were obtained from all the higher police officials across the State, the judge noted.

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Tuesday directed the Tamil Nadu government to ensure abolition of the ‘orderly system’ within four months, and hold inquiries into complaints of orderlies employed for household work in residences of higher officials. Justice SM Subramaniam, passed the final orders on a petition filed by retired police officer U Manickavel on the illegal occupation of official residential quarters. “Based on the counter-affidavit filed by the fourth respondent and the respective undertakings furnished by the police officials, the respondents are directed to ensure the orderly system stands eradicated in accordance with the G.O. passed in 1979,” he said, adding that the exercise must be done within four months. Directing authorities — including the Home Secretary and the DGP — to immediately withdraw orderlies if deputed to residences of retired officials, the judge ordered that complaints of misconduct be enquired into, and action under the relevant law, and under the Discipline and Appeal Rules, as the case may be, is taken. Referring to illegal occupation of official police quarters, the judge told authorities to initiate eviction under the provisions of the Statute and the rules. He gave liberty to the petitioner to approach the Home Secretary for any grievance. Manickavel had approached the court challenging the police eviction order directing him to vacate residential quarters at Mylapore. Justice Subramaniam recorded an undertaking provided by DGP C Sylendra Babu that no police personnel deployed on official duty at his residence were being assigned to duties other than official work. Such undertakings were obtained from all the higher police officials across the State, the judge noted.