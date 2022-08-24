Home States Tamil Nadu

End orderly system in four months: Madras HC to TN govt

Directs govt to inquire into complaints of orderlies being employed for ‘household work’ by higher officials

Published: 24th August 2022 05:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2022 05:26 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court (File photo)

Madras High Court (File photo)

By R Sivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Tuesday directed the Tamil Nadu government to ensure abolition of the ‘orderly system’ within four months, and hold inquiries into complaints of orderlies employed for household work in residences of higher officials.

Justice SM Subramaniam, passed the final orders on a petition filed by retired police officer U Manickavel on the illegal occupation of official residential quarters. “Based on the counter-affidavit filed by the fourth respondent and the respective undertakings furnished by the police officials, the respondents are directed to ensure the orderly system stands eradicated in accordance with the G.O. passed in 1979,” he said, adding that the exercise must be done within four months.

Directing authorities — including the Home Secretary and the DGP — to immediately withdraw orderlies if deputed to residences of retired officials, the judge ordered that complaints of misconduct be  enquired into, and action under the relevant law, and under the Discipline and Appeal Rules, as the case may be, is taken. Referring to illegal occupation of official police quarters, the judge told authorities to initiate eviction under the provisions of the Statute and the rules.

He gave liberty to the petitioner to approach the Home Secretary for any grievance. Manickavel had approached the court challenging the police eviction order directing him to vacate residential quarters at Mylapore. Justice Subramaniam recorded an undertaking provided by DGP C Sylendra Babu that no police personnel deployed on official duty at his residence were being assigned to duties other than official work. Such undertakings were obtained from all the higher police officials across the State, the judge noted.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras High Court Tamil Nadu
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Adani Group to acquire 29.18 per cent stake in NDTV, launches open offer
Telangana BJP MLA T Raja Singh (File photo | EPS)
BJP suspends its Telangana MLA Raja Singh arrested for alleged remarks against Prophet
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia at a press conference at his residence, in New Delhi, Monday, Aug 22, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Excise Policy row: CBI to summon 11 babus caught in liquor scam web, Centre suspends senior bureaucrats
Security personnel baton charge to disperse Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) and Bihar Teacher Eligibility Test (BTET) qualified candidates. (Photo | PTI)
Nitish government faces heat as Bihar official thrashes teaching job aspirant holding tricolour

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp