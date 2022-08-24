I-T dept searches at major leather firms over tax evasion

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two major leather-product manufacturers are under the Income Tax (I-T) scanner for tax evasion as sleuths on Tuesday searched over 50 premises in Chennai, Vellore, Ambur and other places. The searches happened when TN was hosting a footwear and leather-sector conclave.

One of the groups is a private-holding company with 11 subsidiaries and exports high quality men’s and women’s footwear and finished leather products to more than 40 countries. The other company ranks among the most diversified leather enterprises in India. The group has well-integrated factories to process leather and turn it into value-added products.

