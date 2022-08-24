Kallakurichi case: Mother to walk to Chennai to meet CM, seek justice

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: Mother of the Kallakurichi Class 12 girl student, who was found dead on July 13, on Tuesday said she and husband would go to Chennai by foot to meet Chief Minister MK Stalin and seek justice for their daughter. She was in Villupuram to file a petition at the chief judicial magistrate court for a copy of the report submitted by a team of JIPMER doctors who analysed the autopsy reports and videos of the girl. Judge M Pushparani told her to get a copy from the court on Wednesday.

The girl’s mother told reporters later that even after 43 days, it was still uncertain how her daughter had died. “It was through news that I came to know that two of my daughter’s ‘friends’ gave statements in the court; we were not told who they were.” She said only she knew who her daughter’s friends were and feared that the school administration might bring imposters to depose before the court. She also wanted the investigation to be completed soon.

“We will meet the chief minister and seek justice for my daughter. We don’t need any police permission as my husband and I would be walking to Chennai,” she said, adding that they would start their journey from their village near Veppur on Friday.The JIPMER report was submitted at Villupuram chief judicial magistrate court on Monday. The same day, two individuals, claiming to be the girl’s friends from her school, were brought to the court to give their statements, according to court sources.

The Class 12 girl was found dead at Sakthi Matriculation school at Kaniyamoor near Kallakurichi on July 13.Five persons, including the school correspondent, the secretary, the principal, and two teachers, were arrested.

VILLUPURAM: Mother of the Kallakurichi Class 12 girl student, who was found dead on July 13, on Tuesday said she and husband would go to Chennai by foot to meet Chief Minister MK Stalin and seek justice for their daughter. She was in Villupuram to file a petition at the chief judicial magistrate court for a copy of the report submitted by a team of JIPMER doctors who analysed the autopsy reports and videos of the girl. Judge M Pushparani told her to get a copy from the court on Wednesday. The girl’s mother told reporters later that even after 43 days, it was still uncertain how her daughter had died. “It was through news that I came to know that two of my daughter’s ‘friends’ gave statements in the court; we were not told who they were.” She said only she knew who her daughter’s friends were and feared that the school administration might bring imposters to depose before the court. She also wanted the investigation to be completed soon. “We will meet the chief minister and seek justice for my daughter. We don’t need any police permission as my husband and I would be walking to Chennai,” she said, adding that they would start their journey from their village near Veppur on Friday.The JIPMER report was submitted at Villupuram chief judicial magistrate court on Monday. The same day, two individuals, claiming to be the girl’s friends from her school, were brought to the court to give their statements, according to court sources. The Class 12 girl was found dead at Sakthi Matriculation school at Kaniyamoor near Kallakurichi on July 13.Five persons, including the school correspondent, the secretary, the principal, and two teachers, were arrested.