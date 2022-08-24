Home States Tamil Nadu

Migratory birds flocking to TN's Point Calimere before monsoon due to abundant water

Point Calimere in Nagapattinam is spread over 21 sq kms and is one of the largest wetlands in the country as well as a Ramsar site.

Juvenile flamingo photographed near Point Calimere on December 25, 2021. | Express

By IANS

CHENNAI: Environmentalists and bird watchers are enthused by migratory birds flocking to Point Calimere before the monsoon season. The reason for the arrival of these birds in large numbers is, according to the experts, the abundance of water.

Tiruchi-based environmentalist Bhaskar Raghavan told IANS, "The arrival of birds at Point Calimere is most probably due to the abundance of water in the area mainly because of the unseasonal rain."

He said that some of the migratory birds that had returned to their natural habitats would have come back earlier.

The birds spotted in the sanctuary included Little Stint, Lesser Sand Plover, Marsh Sandpiper, Curlew Sandpiper, Common Redshank, Common Greenshank, Ruddy Turnstone and Eurasian Curlew.

Divisional Forest Officer, Nagapattinam, Yogesh Kumar Meena told media persons that, "The birds may have arrived before the season due to the availability of water in the region. We are planning to set up bird watching towers for the benefit of the tourists and researchers."

Ornithologist and Deputy Director of the Bombay Natural History Society also said that the abundance of water in the bird sanctuary could be the reason for the migratory birds reaching Point Calimere before the monsoon season.

