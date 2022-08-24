MSME units’ demand will be considered: Senthil Balaji

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji on Tuesday said the government would consider MSMEs demand to reduce the proposed hike in power tariff.Addressing media persons, Senthil Balaji said the proposed revision of demand and fixed charges for MSMEs will be finalised and submitted to the Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission (TNERC) in a couple of days in consultation with Chief Minister MK Stalin. However, he ruled out the possibility of reducing hike for domestic units. “The tariff revision has been proposed because Tamil Nadu Electricity Department is making loss and paying higher interest for its loans. Public hearings were held and MSMEs and representatives of industrial organization opined that the proposed tariff is high for LT and HT consumers. The MSMEs demand will be considered in consultation with the chief minister and the final tariff to be submitted in a couple of days,” he said. On the CM’s visit to Coimbatore, he said Stalin will distribute welfare assistance to 1,07,061 beneficiaries at an event in Eachanari, and that it is the largest event for the welfare distribution to people. He added that 50,000 persons who quit from other parties will join the DMK in the presence of Stalin at Pollachi on Wednesday.