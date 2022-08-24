Home States Tamil Nadu

MSME units’ demand will be considered: Senthil Balaji

Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji on Tuesday said the government would consider MSMEs demand to reduce the proposed hike in power tariff.

Published: 24th August 2022 05:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2022 05:46 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister Senthil Balaji

Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji on Tuesday said the government would consider MSMEs demand to reduce the proposed hike in power tariff.Addressing media persons, Senthil Balaji said the proposed revision of demand and fixed charges for MSMEs will be finalised and submitted to the Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission (TNERC) in a couple of days in consultation with Chief Minister MK Stalin. However, he ruled out the possibility of reducing hike for domestic units.

“The tariff revision has been proposed because Tamil Nadu Electricity Department is making loss and paying higher interest for its loans. Public hearings were held and MSMEs and representatives of industrial organization opined that the proposed tariff is high for LT and HT consumers. The MSMEs demand will be considered in consultation with the chief minister and the final tariff to be submitted in a couple of days,” he said.

On the CM’s visit to Coimbatore, he said Stalin will distribute welfare assistance to 1,07,061 beneficiaries at an event in Eachanari, and that it is the largest event for the welfare distribution to people. He added that 50,000 persons who quit from other parties will join the DMK in the presence of Stalin at Pollachi on Wednesday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Senthil Balaji MSME
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Adani Group to acquire 29.18 per cent stake in NDTV, launches open offer
Telangana BJP MLA T Raja Singh (File photo | EPS)
BJP suspends its Telangana MLA Raja Singh arrested for alleged remarks against Prophet
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia at a press conference at his residence, in New Delhi, Monday, Aug 22, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Excise Policy row: CBI to summon 11 babus caught in liquor scam web, Centre suspends senior bureaucrats
Security personnel baton charge to disperse Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) and Bihar Teacher Eligibility Test (BTET) qualified candidates. (Photo | PTI)
Nitish government faces heat as Bihar official thrashes teaching job aspirant holding tricolour

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp