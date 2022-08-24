Poor demand for yarn: Association wants spinning mills to halt production

By Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: In an unusual move, the Tamil Nadu Spinning Mills Association (TASMA) has appealed to mills to stop production citing poor demand for yarn. In a directive, the association stated that several mills are functioning despite the fall in demand and the resultant losses. Some mills stopped operations for two days in a week, while many mills have discontinued second shifts.

However, these measures do not seem to create a demand in the market, as other sectors like Ready Made garments, Home Textiles, are facing problems due to reasons beyond their control. Citing these reasons, the association appealed to mills to completely stop production with immediate effect so that the existing stock can be exhausted.Mills having export commitments and with sufficient cotton inventory can continue production, the association said.

