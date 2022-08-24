Tamil Nadu issues G.O. on LGBTQIA+ glossary

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State government on Monday told the Madras HC that a G.O. was issued for the gazette notification of a prescriptive glossary of Tamil terms to address the LGBTQIA+ community in a dignified way in public forums.

A copy of the G.O. dated August 20, 2022 was submitted before Justice N Anand Venkatesh. The judge recorded submissions of the AAG that by virtue of publication in the official gazette, these terms have a ‘statutory’ backing, and any forum must address the LGBTQIA+ community with the terms published in the gazette. By doing so, an attempt is being made to address the community with more dignity and respect. The judge said, “All concerned including the press must take note of the notification published and address persons belonging to the community with notified terms.”

The government sought six more months to draft Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Rules. It informed the court that the draft submitted by the Director of Social Welfare to the Additional Chief Secretary of the department required scrutiny and had to get approval from the law department.

Similarly, six months was sought for drafting the Transgender Policy. The government submitted the Transgender Welfare Board’s principal secretary was directed to prepare the exclusive policy in consultation with stakeholders, including planning commission officials.

The judge said the time sought was ‘totally unacceptable’. Stating that the LGBTQIA+ community had long been sidelined from mainstream society, he said top priority must be given to implement the policy. He directed the Additional Chief Secretary to file a status report and explain the policy’s present status.

