Woman gang-raped in Virudhungar, four held

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Four people were detained by Virudhungar police for kidnapping and gang-raping a 40-year-old woman on Tuesday. Special police teams are searching for more suspects.The incident happened on Monday afternoon when the victim was on her way back home in Aruppukottai taluk in a friend’s car after attending a family function in Virudhunagar. They had stopped and were speaking to each other when a gang of more than seven people in bikes intercepted them. They assaulted and robbed her friend before kidnapping her in their car.

The gang took her about 5km away from the spot and raped her. “Five out of the seven people raped the woman,” said the police. They later dropped her back in Kovilankulam. On direction of IG South Zone Asra Garg, Virudhunagar SP M Manohar formed special teams who nabbed four of the accused on Tuesday. The vehicles and weapons used by the suspects were seized. The woman is undergoing treatment. A probe is on.

