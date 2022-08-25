Home States Tamil Nadu

Cauvery water supply scheme in Tiruvannamalai soon

Chief Minister MK Stalin granted approval for the project. A detailed project report was being prepared, after which tender will be floated, the minister said.

Published: 25th August 2022 05:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2022 05:39 AM   |  A+A-

Cauvery in spate after water was discharged from the Mettur dam in Salem;

By Express News Service

TIRUVANNAMALAI: The Municipal Administration, Urban, and Water Supply Minister KN Nehru on Wednesday said the Integrated Cauvery Drinking Water Supply Scheme (CWSS) worth `9,600 crore will be implemented in Tiruvannamalai soon.

Chief Minister MK Stalin granted approval for the project. A detailed project report was being prepared, after which tender will be floated, the minister said. He was speaking about the status of various development work in the municipalities and town panchayats of three districts -- Tiruvannamalai, Tirupathur, and Kallakurichi - during a review meeting in the temple town.

According to Nehru, "Land acquisition for setting up a bus stand in Tiruvannamalai is getting delayed, but the process will be completed soon. We will take to CM's notice to upgrade Tiruvannamalai municipality to a corporation." The municipal commissioners were instructed to carry out the desilting of canals before the onset of monsoon, he added.

Meanwhile, regarding the property tax, a 25% increase for 750 sq.ft, 50% increase for 1500 sq. ft, and a 100% increase for 1800 sq. ft have been revised. The rent for shops at municipal complexes across the State will be increased by 15% for every three years, the Minister said.

Complaints were raised by traders in Jothi Market about the manifold increase in rents, he said. A committee will be formed under the Collector to look the matter and it will be sorted out, the minister added.

Minister for Public Works Department, Highways, and Minor ports EV Velu, deputy speaker K Pichandi, three collectors -- B Murugesh (Tiruvannamalai), Amar Kushwaha (Tirupathur), and Shravan Kumar Jadavath (Kallakurichi) -- and representatives of municipalities and town panchayats, and officials were present.

Considering the huge movement of tourist vehicles to the temple town, Velu said, "A multi-level car parking will be set up to address the growing traffic in the town. The facility can be set up opposite Sri Arunachaleswarar Temple by demolishing an old building that belongs to the municipality." This will ensure revenue for the municipality as well, he said.

A vegetable and fruit market will be set up on the Gandhi Nagar bypass road, the Minister said.

