 Court tells CB-CID to book three cops for murder in Cuddalore

By Express News Service

CUDDALORE: The Cuddalore district sessions court directed the CB-CID to convert the charges against three police personnel, in connection with a 2015 custodial violence case, to murder and relevant sections under the SC/ST (PoA) Act. District judge S Uthamaraj heard the case and gave the nod to CB-CID on Tuesday.



In 2015, the CB-CID booked the three accused -- Inspector Raja, special sub-inspector Senthilvel and constable Sowmiyan -- under culpable homicide not amounting to murder charges for the death of A Subramanian (35) of PN Palayam village near Melpattampakkam. Police said, Subramanian was detained in the last week of May in connection with the murder-robbery of Y Mumtaj (47) of third block. Subramanian was later rushed to JIPMER with injuries but did not respond to treatment, and died on June 6 that year, added police.



Neyveli Township police filed a case of suspicious death despite protests from relatives, said a local source. Following several protests by the victim's kin with CPM support, the case was shifted to CB-CID who then booked the accused under culpable homicide



In 2015, CPM Cuddalore district secretary K Madhavan filed a writ petition in the Madras High Court for the case to be filed under murder and the SC/ST Act. In 2018, the High Court ordered the sessions court to convert the case to mentioned charges, if the accusations were found to be prima facie true. The copy of the order had been submitted in Cuddalore district sessions court the same year and hearing has been taking place ever since.



Public Prosecutor V Jeevakumar said, "The charges filed against the three will be changed now and the trail will continue in the same court." The next hearing was postponed to September 9.



CPM member Madhavan welcomed the order. "We expect the judgement to be delivered soon and compensation be granted to the deceased's family," he added.

