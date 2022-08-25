 Hero stone found in Dharapuram

By Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: A hero stone, believed to date back to 11th century, was found in farmland in Dharapuram.

A team from Virarajendran Archaeological and Historical Research Centre (VAHRC) members found the stone recently.

Speaking to TNIE, VAHRC director S Ravikumar said the stone was found in the land belonging to a farmer, Narayanasamy, in Chinnaputhur.

The stone measures 50 cm in height and 40 cm in width. It depicts a hero holding a bow and arrow, while another is found holding a large spear. Both wear under garment-like dress which covers the middle section of their body. There were no inscriptions in the stone, he said.

