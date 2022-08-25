Lack of facilities, coaching staff throws swimmers in Tiruchy into troubled waters

Palanivel Rajan C By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Swimmers from the city, who are aspiring to win laurels at the national and State-level events, are have expressed displeasure over the lack of facilities and coach at the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu swimming pool.

According to sources, the pool does not have a trainer for four years now, and this has allegedly brought down the number of professional swimmers to six this year from from 60 three years ago. Those who are currently taking part in swimming contests say that they are training on their own or under the guidance of a former trainer or their parents.

The parent of a swimmer said, "Most of the time, the facility remains closed citing maintenance issues. This is how it has been for almost a year. If shut once, they take at least a month to reopen it. The pool was recently reopened after being shut for three months. Now, they have shut it again for more than a week. Athletes are losing their agility owing to lack of regular practice sessions." M Balamurugan, father of a 15-year-old swimmer, said,

"My his son has been practising from the age of six. His performance has drastically gone down in the last two two years since the poll remained shut so many times. My son has almost lost his chances to get to the national level, and is actually thinking of switching to another sport." Another parent, who was training his daughter, wondered how could a sportsperson, aspiring to reach the international level, train without the guidance of a professional coach.

"Without a proper coach, they are unaware of most of the competitions happening around. Even if they attend the events, they do not get the desired placing. The swimming pool was using gas chlorine to purify the water so that it does not affect the health of the swimmers. Now, bleaching powder is being used and it affects the health of the users.

Swimmers are not able to practice for more than an hour. The gas plant has a glitch, and they have not replaced it or rectified it. Without a proper technician, they are unable to mix bleaching powder in a proper ratio. This has been causing a lot of skin irritations to the users." Another parent, who trains his daughter , said he has lost the fees concession he got for his daughter's education from school as she was not attending competitions officially through a coach, but was taking part on her own.

"Parents, who are well of, take their wards to bigger clubs, but those who cannot afford to spend for such costly membership are still dependent on the SDAT pool," he rued. B Raja, a former coach, said, "After my transfer, most of the players left training and only six remained. All the players are highly talented and two of them went to international competitions.

Now, their performance has come down and three of them have lost their chance to enter this year's national meet." A senior official said a new coach was not appointed after the former coach was promoted and relieved. "We have written to higher-ups several many times, but no one has been appointed. The repair was owing to poor quality tools and we are working to replace them," he added.

