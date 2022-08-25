No classes since June, Villupuram govt school hires teachers now

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: Class 12 students from a government school from Kandachipuram block alleged despite schools reopening three months ago, five teachers were appointed just a day ago. Parents alleged that no classes had been taken since June and expressed worry over students catching up with the syllabus within just 9 months.

According to a parent (under the condition of anonymity) of a class 12 student, "My son had been going to school without any classes being taken for the last three months, since school reopened." The school had not responded to the issue until some parents and students took the matter to the panchayat president recently, they added.

Sources from Sithathur village panchayat said parents had been complaining about the issue, and they planned to present the matter on Grama Sabha meeting on Independence day. "But to avoid any ruckus, we insisted the school authorities to appoint teachers soon," sources said.

A social worker V Lalitha from Villupuram said the delayed appointment of teachers points to deeper issues in government schools. It will naturally set in the minds of students to not take education seriously, even if the student wants to, she added.

"We demand additional training and better teaching methods to the students who wasted three months, which is almost a term. The students' performance must be trained well by the teachers," said S Anandhi (45), a parent and Kandachipuram resident.

Official sources from the high school said that five teachers for Class 12 were newly appointed on Tuesday, after three months of vacancy.

The headmaster said, "There was a delay in the appointment of teachers by the department. However, teachers from other classes did take a few classes in between." The headmaster ensured students' performance would not be compromised by the delay.

