No tremors in Nilgiris, officials say after study

Published: 25th August 2022 05:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2022 05:27 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Officials from the Geology and Mines department in Nilgiris submitted a report to Collector SP Amrith stating that houses at Nadugudalur developed cracks not because of tremors but due to the sudden flow of water underground from a nearby stream following incessant rains.

Based on the directions of regional joint director of the department P Saravanan, officials led by assistant geologist S Loganathan, inspected the area last week. Over 15 house owners alleged that their buildings developed wide cracks and feared it could be because of tremors. As a result, revenue officials shifted six families to a marriage hall, as the houses were about to collapse. Apart from the houses, around 70 meters of the Ooty-Gudalur road at the 27th mile near Deivamalai had also caved in.

Loganathan told TNIE, “We have recommended to the Collector to take steps to stop the underground water flowing into the residential area at Middle Gudalur. We have also recommended the Collector not to give approval to construct new houses and additional construction of the existing houses on these areas, since the soil is not in good stability.”

Based on the recommendation, revenue department officials have decided to install awareness boards warning people that the area is vulnerable to landslides. Sources said the Collector may direct the Public Works Department (PWD) or local Panchayat to set up a concrete structure on the stream to solve water leakage in the underground, which is expected to be a permanent solution.

