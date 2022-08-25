Home States Tamil Nadu

 Not enough workers for new sanitation scheme: Officials

Officials in the rural development department have sought more sanitary workers to implement the ‘Namma Ooru Superu’ scheme.

Published: 25th August 2022 05:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2022 05:37 AM   |  A+A-

Sanitation workers collecting waste from residents | M K ASHOK KUMAR

By Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: Officials in the rural development department have sought more sanitary workers to implement the ‘Namma Ooru Superu’ scheme.

Speaking to TNIE, Tamil Nadu Rural Development Officials Association (TNRDOA) - Tiruppur secretary K Senthilkumar said, “The government launched the ‘Namma Ooru Super’ campaign, and demonstrated the collection and separation of waste on August 15.

It was explained that the drive will have a new schedule for cleaning and segregating garbage and will continue till October 2. But there is already a scarcity of sanitary workers in the district. There are 256 village panchayats in the district. Depending on the size of the panchayat, sweepers numbering 2-4 are employed. Based on these, around 550 sweepers are deployed across the district.

Apart from this, six sanitary workers are deployed by each panchayat. While the sweepers are paid a consolidated pay Rs 6,000 per month, sanitary workers get Rs 3,200 per month. As these are very less pay for physical works of sanitary activity, we are unable to use them for ‘Namma Oru Superu’. Besides, no fund allocation has been made for the scheme.”

An official from the District Rural Development Agency said, “We have received several petitions and personal requests from several panchayat officials about the issue. We have sent the representation to the higher officials and I believe appropriate action will be taken in this regard.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
sanitation scheme sanitation workers Tamil Nadu
India Matters
The Indigenous Aircraft Carrier Vikrant that headed out for its third set of sea trials on Sunday, Jan 9, 2022. (Photo | Express)
Inside Vikrant, India’s first indigenous airbase on high seas
Actor-turned politician Khushbu Sundar. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Khushbu raps remission of 11 in Bilkis Bano gangrape case
Representational Image. (File | EPS)
In landmark judgment, HC stays 30 per cent Uttarakhand-origin women quota
Image for representational purpose only. ( File | PTI)
Railways to engage unemployed youths as ‘Station Ticket Booking Sewaks’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp