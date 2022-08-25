Puducherry to sink borewells in rural regions for urban water needs

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: The Puducherry government is set to sink borewells in rural regions to meet the drinking water needs of urban areas, as part of a comprehensive drinking water project worth over ₹500 crore, Chief Minister N Rangasamy told the Assembly on Wednesday. The plan will be financed by the French Development Agency (AFD).

He was responding to supplementaries by members. To a question raised by Muthialpet MLA (Independent) J Prakash Kumar, Rangasamy said the government was aware of the deterioration of water quality in urban areas -- particularly in Muthialpet -- where the TDS levels were high due to the intrusion of seawater.

According to Rangasamy, several places in rural areas with good water quality like Sivaranthagam, Nettapakkam, and Manamedu have been identified for the project. "However, there would be resistance from residents and after their acceptance, the project would be implemented. A pilot project would be carried out to convince residents there would be no adverse effect due to the groundwater extraction," he explained.

The government is also considering utilising the surface water of Ousteri tank for drinking water purposes, and exploring setting up of desalination plants in some areas, said the chief minister. Additionally, rain water harvesting projects would be implemented. "These are the plans of the government to address the drinking water needs of urban Puducherry," he said.

Earlier, in response to Prakash Kumar, PWD Minister K Lakshminarayanan said there was a proposal to sink four new borewells in the adjacent areas on ECR from Kokku Park to Shivaji Statue to extract groundwater. This project aims to improve the quality of water supplied from Over Head Tank (OHT) with a capacity of 24 lakhs litres in Kattamanikuppam in Muthialpet constituency.

This water will be supplied to residents through the OHT. The proposal was approved under AMRUT, a centrally sponsored scheme at an estimated cost of ₹4.66 crore, and tenders were called for executing the work, he said.

Prakash Kumar had highlighted the problems faced by people with high TDS of over 1,500. Stating that people were exposed to kidney and related diseases through consumption of the water, he said that immediate action was required. He sought to know when the plans of the government would become reality.

Lakshminarayanan assured that two RO plants will be made available for the people of the area within a week.

PUDUCHERRY: The Puducherry government is set to sink borewells in rural regions to meet the drinking water needs of urban areas, as part of a comprehensive drinking water project worth over ₹500 crore, Chief Minister N Rangasamy told the Assembly on Wednesday. The plan will be financed by the French Development Agency (AFD). He was responding to supplementaries by members. To a question raised by Muthialpet MLA (Independent) J Prakash Kumar, Rangasamy said the government was aware of the deterioration of water quality in urban areas -- particularly in Muthialpet -- where the TDS levels were high due to the intrusion of seawater. According to Rangasamy, several places in rural areas with good water quality like Sivaranthagam, Nettapakkam, and Manamedu have been identified for the project. "However, there would be resistance from residents and after their acceptance, the project would be implemented. A pilot project would be carried out to convince residents there would be no adverse effect due to the groundwater extraction," he explained. The government is also considering utilising the surface water of Ousteri tank for drinking water purposes, and exploring setting up of desalination plants in some areas, said the chief minister. Additionally, rain water harvesting projects would be implemented. "These are the plans of the government to address the drinking water needs of urban Puducherry," he said. Earlier, in response to Prakash Kumar, PWD Minister K Lakshminarayanan said there was a proposal to sink four new borewells in the adjacent areas on ECR from Kokku Park to Shivaji Statue to extract groundwater. This project aims to improve the quality of water supplied from Over Head Tank (OHT) with a capacity of 24 lakhs litres in Kattamanikuppam in Muthialpet constituency. This water will be supplied to residents through the OHT. The proposal was approved under AMRUT, a centrally sponsored scheme at an estimated cost of ₹4.66 crore, and tenders were called for executing the work, he said. Prakash Kumar had highlighted the problems faced by people with high TDS of over 1,500. Stating that people were exposed to kidney and related diseases through consumption of the water, he said that immediate action was required. He sought to know when the plans of the government would become reality. Lakshminarayanan assured that two RO plants will be made available for the people of the area within a week.