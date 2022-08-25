Recognise Paraiyar Insurrection of 18th century as part of freedom fight: D Ravikumar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: VCK general secretary and MP D Ravikumar on Tuesday urged Chief Minister MK Stalin to recognise the Paraiyar Insurrection against the British, which took place between 1785 and 1796, as part of India’s freedom struggle.

Ravikumar, in his letter to the CM, said historian Eugene F Irchick elaborately recorded the insurrection in his book Dialogue and History - Constructing South India 1795-1895, quoting British sources.

Pointing out that all sections of the society had contributed to the freedom struggle of the country, he said: “While celebrating the 75 years of Independence, the nation is remembering all those engaged in the freedom struggle with gratitude. However, due to the attitude adopted in historiography, only certain historical personalities alone are hailed as martyrs. However, subaltern historians have recorded the contributions of the grassroots level people to the freedom struggle,” he added.

After Mahatma Gandhi took over the leadership of the Congress, he introduced various methods of protesting against the British such as the non-cooperation movement. The VCK leader also pointed out that the British government’s documents revealed that the Parayar community had engaged themselves in all these forms of protests against British.

Ravikumar also quoted from the work of historian Eugene F Irchick that in 1785, Richard Dighton, a British official tried to exact additional tax, but there was huge opposition to the move. Following this, Dighton abolished certain traditional rights regarding distribution of food grains to the Paraiyar community. This led to protests against the British. In British records, it was mentioned as the Parayar insurrection.

