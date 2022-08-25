Thoothukudi firing: Victim’s mother wants 16 people booked

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Urging the State government to release the report of Justice Aruna Jagadeesan Commission that probed the 2018 police firing on civilians in Thoothukudi, the mother of one of the shooting victims said the persons who shot down protestors are living a free life while the victims’ families are still struggling to come to terms with irreparable loses.

Addressing media persons on Wednesday, Vanitha, mother of Snowlin, who died during the police firing, said the State government should book the 16 persons responsible for the police action under murder charges.

“During the election campaign last year, MK Stalin had promised to bring the perpetrators to book. Even crores of rupees as compensation will not be enough to heal the wounds of families that lost dear ones during the protest. However, even the compensation amounts that were announced by the government have not reached the families properly,” she added.

Advocate Rajini, founder and president of Tamil Meenavar Kootamaippu, said the government should also initiate action against former minister D Jayakumar for demanding action against the person who leaked the one-man-commission report. He requested the government to submit the report in the Assembly along with details of action taken on the report. “Action should also be taken against actor Rajinikanth for his remarks on Sterlite protests,” he added.

MADURAI: Urging the State government to release the report of Justice Aruna Jagadeesan Commission that probed the 2018 police firing on civilians in Thoothukudi, the mother of one of the shooting victims said the persons who shot down protestors are living a free life while the victims’ families are still struggling to come to terms with irreparable loses. Addressing media persons on Wednesday, Vanitha, mother of Snowlin, who died during the police firing, said the State government should book the 16 persons responsible for the police action under murder charges. “During the election campaign last year, MK Stalin had promised to bring the perpetrators to book. Even crores of rupees as compensation will not be enough to heal the wounds of families that lost dear ones during the protest. However, even the compensation amounts that were announced by the government have not reached the families properly,” she added. Advocate Rajini, founder and president of Tamil Meenavar Kootamaippu, said the government should also initiate action against former minister D Jayakumar for demanding action against the person who leaked the one-man-commission report. He requested the government to submit the report in the Assembly along with details of action taken on the report. “Action should also be taken against actor Rajinikanth for his remarks on Sterlite protests,” he added.