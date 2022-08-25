Home States Tamil Nadu

TN govt wants more fine rice grown at home, mulls spur

Public demand for fine rice like Ponni rising; State may hike incentive to grow such paddy

Published: 25th August 2022 05:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2022 05:52 AM   |  A+A-

By T Muruganandham
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State government appears to have taken note of the growing public demand for fine varieties of rice, most of which are currently being brought from Andhra Pradesh (AP) and Karnataka, and wants farmers in the State to grow more such varieties. The government may even hike the incentive to farmers to grow fine varieties of paddy from next year.

Chairing a meeting of farmers’ representatives from across TN to discuss measures to be taken for the 2022-23 procurement season, agriculture minister MRK Panneerselvam and food minister R Sakkarapani underscored the need to increase the area under cultivation of fine varieties of paddy.

Addressing the farmers’ representatives, Panneerselvam said most people in TN preferred fine varieties of rice, such as Ponni rice from Karnataka and AP, to coarse varieties. He said if TN farmers, too, grow such varieties, they could fetch higher prices for their produce. He also indicated that TN government might hike incentives for fine varieties of paddy from next year.

He also advised Tamil Nadu Agriculture University (TNAU)to develop new varieties of fine paddy, which are resistant to diseases and climate changes. Food minister R Sakkarapani said TKM-9, a common variety of rice, was being bought by Kerala. But in the past two years, they, too, were refusing to buy this variety.

TN government wished that the farmers focussed on cultivating fine varieties of paddy in line with public demand, he added. A farmers’ representative, however, pointed out that coarse varieties fetched higher yield than fine varieties. Though many agreed to Panneerselvam’s suggestion of hiking incentives for fine paddy varieties, they objected to his idea of slashing incentive for coarse varieties.

A farmer from a delta district charged that TN was lagging behind in the research to develop finer varieties of paddy. In reply, Panneerselvam asked the representatives of TNAU to consult the farmers to understand what they wanted and develop improved versions of paddy varieties.

After TNAU officials listed the new paddy varieties developed by them in recent years, a farmers’ representative said: “If the varieties developed by the agricultural scientists do not benefit the farmers, it won’t last long. The new variety should be high-yielding and should be disease-resistant and strong enough to withstand natural disturbances such as heavy rains.”

Another representative said “... a variety would be welcomed if it gives good out-turn to traders and farmers.” The farmers’ representatives put forth a host of demands, including setting right the irregularities in Direct Procurement Centres (DPCs), the need for storage facilities at procurement centres, increasing paddy procurement price among others. Ilankeeran, a farmers’ association leader from Kattumannarkoil, suggested forming a panel headed by the tahsildar to curb irregularities at DPCs.

Sakkarapani said TN government had already sanctioned around Rs 240 crore in the first phase to construct semi-godowns to store three lakh metric tonnes of paddy. Many representatives pointed out irregularities at DPCs. Responding, Sakkarapani said each DPC would have 25-30 tarpaulin sheets to protect paddy and a biometric system would be introduced to put an end to irregularities at DPCs.

Get it on platter

42.5 LAKH TONNES TOTAL PADDY PROCUREMENT THROUGH DPC DURING 2021-22

28.9 LAKH TONNES SHARE OF FINE VARIETY OF PADDY

13.6 LAKH TONNES SHARE OF COARSE VARIETY

TAGS
Tamil Nadu rice
