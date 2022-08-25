TN role model of development: Stalin

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday distributed welfare assistance, laid foundation stones for new projects and inaugurated completed projects, worth Rs 1,523 crore. Addressing a gathering at Eachanari, Stalin said he was visiting Coimbatore for the fifth time in 15 months, which showed how much his government cared for the region.

Referring to the silence of opposition parties on his letter to MLAs asking them to list top ten issues in their constituencies, the chief minister said he did not do it to get approval from the AIADMK or the BJP. “Recently, I called on the President and the Vice President. As I was affected with Covid-19, I could not attend their swearing-in ceremonies.

When I met them, they inquired about TN and its development. The interactions made me realise the high opinion they have about our government. This appreciation was not earned in a day or a month. The reputation of our government rests on the foundation laid by Periyar and Anna and the path laid by Kalaignar Karunanidhi,” Stalin said.

Hitting out at opposition parties, he said, “Several governments are closely following Tamil Nadu’s progress and development schemes and are implementing them in their States. But some people in our State cannot tolerate it. People who come out of their house only to give interviews cannot understand how our government functions.”

In a veiled attack on the AIADMK, Stalin said: “Parties that cannot keep their house in order have no moral ground to criticise my government. They are attacking the government to divert people’s attention from the power struggle in their party.”

No time for Oppn: Stalin

“I have no time to respond to allegations levelled by opposition parties, Stalin said in Pollachi on Wednesday. He was addressing a public meeting in which 50,000 members of different political parties, including former AIADMK Kavundampalayam MLA VC Arukutty, joined the DMK.

The chief minister said he did not want to win laurels by criticising leaders in opposition parties, instead wanted to win praise of the people by providing good governance.

School buses for meet?

BJP TN president K Annamalai alleged that buses of private schools were used to ferry people to the venue of Stalin’s meeting in Coimbatore. He said he learnt that the Chief Educational Officer (CEO) sent a circular to private schools to deploy their buses to pick up and drop off people. The CEO refuted the allegation

