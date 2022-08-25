We are waking TN govt to its faults, says EPS

By Express News Service

CHENNAI/COIMBATORE: Opposition leader Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) on Wednesday blamed the DMK government for the 15 murders that took place across TN in the last 36 hours. “All these murders do not seem to have happened unexpectedly.

There are reports that many of these murders took place due to previous enmity and in a planned manner. Police failed to act on the complaints of a few that they were facing death threats,” EPS said, adding that Stalin said a few days ago that law-and-order was under his direct supervision. “Is this the way of direct supervision?”

In Coimbatore, to Stalin’s charge that AIADMK leaders criticised the government to hide the power struggle in the party, EPS said the government has been performing well only because Stalin was reacting to their criticism. “Actually, we are waking the DMK government up by pointing out its mistakes,” EPS told media persons at the Coimbatore airport on Wednesday. On former MLA Arukutti joining with DMK, EPS said it would not have any impact on the party.

Tit for tat with TTV

To TTV Dhinakaran’s statement that none could protect EPS from the highway tender irregularity case, EPS said TTV should try to save himself from the ED in the money laundering case

