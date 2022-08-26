BJP ‘smiles’ as Murasoli trains guns on Annamalai

S Kumaresan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: In what has come as a surprise within political circles, DMK mouthpiece Murasoli has been giving an unusual amount of attention to the BJP. For three consecutive days from last Thursday, it published three write-ups against BJP State president K Annamalai, the BJP, and RSS. DMK sources say it’s a response to Annamalai’s repeated remarks against the party and State government, and BJP sources say it’s an indicator of Annamalai’s influence.

In editorials last Thursday and Friday, the newspaper recalled the government’s actions in honouring freedom fighters, after Annamalai alleged the DMK has done nothing in this regard. On Saturday, Murasoli called Annamalai an immature leader and said he doesn’t know the history of Tamil Nadu and the welfare schemes introduced by DMK-led governments.

When asked about the increased attention given to Annamalai, DMK’s propaganda secretary T Sabapathy Mohan said, “He is blabbering without knowing any facts. But since he’s the State president of the party in power at the Centre, the media published his remarks without verification. He levelled baseless allegations against the party and State government, and asked ministers to go to court. If we go to court, he would get publicity, and it would fuel his notion that the BJP is the real opposition party in the State. But it’s also not right to keep quiet about his remarks. Hence, Murasoli gave a fitting reply.”

Sources in Murasoli too said the DMK wanted to give a fitting reply to the BJP leader.

But veteran journalist and political observer Tharasu Shyam had a different opinion. “DMK wants to bolster its identity as a strong anti-BJP and anti-RSS party, and wants to reap all the anti-BJP votes. It was also an effort to sharpen the anti-BJP sentiment. This is why they launched a campaign against the BJP two years before the upcoming Parliamentary election,” he told TNIE.

Another veteran journalist, T Koodalarsn, said it could be because the main opposition party AIADMK is plagued with an internal tussle between leaders Panneerselvam and Palaniswami. “Only the BJP has spoken about issues and got media attention. Hence, the DMK wants to reply to it. If the AIADMK resumes its role as the principal opposition party, the DMK will change its approach.”

BJP State vice president Narayanan Thirupathy, meanwhile, was elated. “The articles show Murasoli is afraid of Annamalai’s increasing influence among the masses,” he asserted. If politics is about reading between the lines, perhaps the lines published in Murasoli are worth noting.

