EPS unable to digest CM’s popularity in western TN: RS Bharathi

Countering allegations made by Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami, DMK organising secretary RS Bharathi on Thursday said,

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Countering allegations made by Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami, DMK organising secretary RS Bharathi on Thursday said, “He is levelling allegations as he is unable to digest the popularity being gained by Chief Minister MK Stalin in the western region which was once considered AIADMK’s fort.”

At a press conference here, Bharathi said, “Palaniswami has reeled out a lot of lies out of desperation.”  On his charge that the Vellalore bus terminus is being shifted deliberately, Bharathi said the place chosen by the AIADMK regime was not easily accessible. “When 65 acres of land are required for the bus terminus, only 50 acres have been acquired. Also, people close to former minister SP Velumani bought a large extent of land in that area. To help them, the AIADMK regime chose that place.”

Regarding the charge that the DMK government has frozen many schemes announced for Coimbatore district by the AIADMK government, Bharathi said, “95% of the Athikadavu-Avinashi project has been completed while Rs 1,800 crore has been allocated for the international airport. The DMK government has not given up schemes announced by AIADMK without fund allocation.”

Bharathi said Palaniswami criticised the law and order situation but a survey by a private organisation showed the law and order situation was maintained in an excellent manner. “The CM has been taking every decision after holding threadbare discussions. Banning online rummy is a decision to be taken at the national level.  So the State can’t take a hasty decision. Hence, the government has obtained a report from a high-level committee and is taking steps in this regard,” he added.

