Probe into 'caste harassment' at Pudukkottai govt school underway

Nacchinarkkiniyan M By

Express News Service

PUDUKKOTTAI: An audio clip, which was widely circulated across the district late on Saturday night and Sunday, drew everyone's attention. A class 6 student at Ramaswamy Deivanai Ammal Government Higher Secondary school in Vallathirakkotai was heard alleging harassment by her teachers taking the name of caste.

TNIE spoke to parents of a couple of children belonging to Scheduled Caste, who alleged that teachers were harassing their wards. Talking to TNIE, the Class 6 student said, "We were made to wash the slippers of our teachers and carry them, when they went from one classroom to another. But, not all my classmates are asked to do such work.

Teachers threaten to take us to the head master if we refuse to do such work." A parent, on condition of anonymity, said, "They are purposely using SC children for menial work, apart from making them wash tiffin boxes of teachers. We are afraid our children will be given a transfer certificate if we speak in public about such harassment." Panchayat president Kansal Begum told TNIE, "I received such complaints three months ago, and had told the head master quite a few times to intervene.

But, it seems to be continuing. I have reported this issue to the child helpline, and I am willing to take it further." However, disputing the allegations, a section of sources said the panchayat chief was trying to settle personal scores with the head master owing to a few unresolved issues. When TNIE contacted the head master over phone, he said,

"An inquiry by higher officials is under way. I do not wish to comment on this." Collector Kavitha Ramu told TNIE, "An inquiry was held on Wednesday and Thursday. The District Social Welfare Officer and the Chief Education Officer are inquiring into the allegations and about the school". District Chief Education Officer Manivannan, who spoke to TNIE, said, "The allegations on the head master are baseless, and an inquiry is under way."

PUDUKKOTTAI: An audio clip, which was widely circulated across the district late on Saturday night and Sunday, drew everyone's attention. A class 6 student at Ramaswamy Deivanai Ammal Government Higher Secondary school in Vallathirakkotai was heard alleging harassment by her teachers taking the name of caste. TNIE spoke to parents of a couple of children belonging to Scheduled Caste, who alleged that teachers were harassing their wards. Talking to TNIE, the Class 6 student said, "We were made to wash the slippers of our teachers and carry them, when they went from one classroom to another. But, not all my classmates are asked to do such work. Teachers threaten to take us to the head master if we refuse to do such work." A parent, on condition of anonymity, said, "They are purposely using SC children for menial work, apart from making them wash tiffin boxes of teachers. We are afraid our children will be given a transfer certificate if we speak in public about such harassment." Panchayat president Kansal Begum told TNIE, "I received such complaints three months ago, and had told the head master quite a few times to intervene. But, it seems to be continuing. I have reported this issue to the child helpline, and I am willing to take it further." However, disputing the allegations, a section of sources said the panchayat chief was trying to settle personal scores with the head master owing to a few unresolved issues. When TNIE contacted the head master over phone, he said, "An inquiry by higher officials is under way. I do not wish to comment on this." Collector Kavitha Ramu told TNIE, "An inquiry was held on Wednesday and Thursday. The District Social Welfare Officer and the Chief Education Officer are inquiring into the allegations and about the school". District Chief Education Officer Manivannan, who spoke to TNIE, said, "The allegations on the head master are baseless, and an inquiry is under way."