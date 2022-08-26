Replace broken slabs covering drains, Tiruchy residents urge Corp

Jose K Joseph By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: The slabs covering stormwater drains on city roads have developed cracks at several places. Despite the corporation assuring people, time and again, that all damaged slabs would be replaced, not much action has been taken, residents alleged.

On Wednesday, a slab on Shastri Road broke, and a pedestrian fell into a drain. Though he escaped with minor injuries, residents criticised the civic body for not paying attention to a serious issue. It may be noted that some residents had placed old doors and plywood boards covering broken slabs in front of their buildings.

"We placed an old door covering a drainage channel in April, as several people were using the road. On Wednesday, the remaining slabs in front of our building broke, which led to a pedestrian falling into the drainage. We don't know when the authorities are going to wake up to the seriousness of the issue ," said Pakkirisamy, caretaker of a commercial building on Shastri Road.

Another resident, Selvakumar, who also placed old plywood boards over damaged slabs in front of his flat, said, "We are paying tax to the corporation and they have to repair or replace the broken slabs. We hope officials realise what is happening and take prompt action."

Apart from Shastri Road, slabs on drainage channels in Thillai Nagar, housing the residence of the corporation commissioner and other officials, are also damaged. "The corporation should direct its team to conduct inspection in all areas and replace all the broken slabs. They cannot ignore this crucial issue citing works for monsoon preparedness,"said KR Raj, a resident of Thillai Nagar. Officials, when alerted, promised to take action immediately.

