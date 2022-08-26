Sexual assault case: Father of key accused gets bail

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday granted bail to K Thangapandiyan (65), who was arrested in June 2020 for allegedly concealing major evidence related to the case registered against his son Kasi alias Suji in the Kanniyakumari sexual assault and extortion case.

Justice B Pugalendhi passed the order on the sixth bail petition filed by Thangapandiyan before the High Court.

The judge noted that the only allegation against Thangapandiyan is that he had concealed the electronic gadgets of his son, which were crucial evidence in the case, and hid them in a rice bag to protect him. Even assuming that the allegations are proved by the prosecution, the petitioner is liable to be punished for a maximum period of up to three years but he has been in judicial custody for more than 25 months from the date of his arrest, the judge pointed out. The petitioner also has 50 per cent physical disability and is a chronic diabetic patient, he noted.

Since the CB-CID has already filed its final report in the case and the trial is underway, the judge granted bail to Thangapandiyan by imposing certain conditions, including that he should report before the trial court on all hearing dates without fail.

According to the CB-CID, Kasi sexually assaulted several women, recorded the same and extorted money from them using the said videos. An analysis of the electronic gadgets belonging to Kasi revealed that he had exploited life of more than 120 women and had taken more than 1,900 nude and semi-nude photos and 400 obscene videos, the additional public prosecutor told the court.

Earlier, he opposed Thangapandian's bail plea by informing the court that apart from the above case, five more cases, including a POCSO case, were pending against the man and his release in the present case would affect the victims in at least two of the cases. He also alleged that earlier Thangapandiyan had attempted to drag on the trial proceedings and intimidate the witnesses.

