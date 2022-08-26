Home States Tamil Nadu

Sexual assault case: Father of key accused gets bail

The petitioner is liable to be punished for a maximum period of up to 3 years but he has been in judicial custody for more than 25 months from the date of his arrest, the judge pointed out.

Published: 26th August 2022 05:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2022 01:22 PM   |  A+A-

Sexual assault, Rape

For representational purposes. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday granted bail to K Thangapandiyan (65), who was arrested in June 2020 for allegedly concealing major evidence related to the case registered against his son Kasi alias Suji in the Kanniyakumari sexual assault and extortion case.

Justice B Pugalendhi passed the order on the sixth bail petition filed by Thangapandiyan before the High Court.

The judge noted that the only allegation against Thangapandiyan is that he had concealed the electronic gadgets of his son, which were crucial evidence in the case, and hid them in a rice bag to protect him. Even assuming that the allegations are proved by the prosecution, the petitioner is liable to be punished for a maximum period of up to three years but he has been in judicial custody for more than 25 months from the date of his arrest, the judge pointed out. The petitioner also has 50 per cent physical disability and is a chronic diabetic patient, he noted.

Since the CB-CID has already filed its final report in the case and the trial is underway, the judge granted bail to Thangapandiyan by imposing certain conditions, including that he should report before the trial court on all hearing dates without fail.

According to the CB-CID, Kasi sexually assaulted several women, recorded the same and extorted money from them using the said videos. An analysis of the electronic gadgets belonging to Kasi revealed that he had exploited life of more than 120 women and had taken more than 1,900 nude and semi-nude photos and 400 obscene videos, the additional public prosecutor told the court.

Earlier, he opposed Thangapandian's bail plea by informing the court that apart from the above case, five more cases, including a POCSO case, were pending against the man and his release in the present case would affect the victims in at least two of the cases. He also alleged that earlier Thangapandiyan had attempted to drag on the trial proceedings and intimidate the witnesses.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
sexual assault Madras High Court Kanniyakumari sexual assault
India Matters
Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad with party leader Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi. Azad resigned from all party positions, including its primary membership. (Photo | PTI)
Azad quits Congress, blames Rahul for putting a coterie of inexperienced sycophants in charge
(From left) Rahul Rawat, Tanveer Ahmed and Anirudh Sharma
Youth-led start-up to send 40 satellites to compile space debris data
Gautam Adani
Now, S&P Ratings points at high debts of Adanis
The Indigenous Aircraft Carrier Vikrant that headed out for its third set of sea trials on Sunday, Jan 9, 2022. (Photo | Express)
Inside Vikrant, India’s first indigenous airbase on high seas

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp