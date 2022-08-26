TN rolls out 5-year B-Plan with 40 seats in School of Architecture and Planning

Home States Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: A B-Plan course will be introduced for the first time in TN in the School of Architecture and Planning (SAP) of Anna University this year as the State government has given its nod on Tuesday. There would be 40 seats, and admission process would be similar to that of other engineering courses.    

Currently, three TN institutions offer Masters in Planning course. Niti Aayog had stressed on the need to start 14 schools of planning and architecture across major cities in the country. India would need at least three lakh town and country planners and an average of 8,000 (6,000 from B Plan and 2,000 from M Plan) graduates a year to meet its growth requirements, it had said. 

According to a G.O., Rs 18.54 crore has been sanctioned to meet the financial requirements to start the five-year course. The funding will be shared by CMDA and the Directorate of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) in 80:20 ratio. While a seed fund of `10 crore will be sanctioned immediately, Rs 8.54 crore would be released in the next four years.

The Centre for Human settlements (CHS), the research wing of the Department of Planning of School of Architecture and Planning, will be the nodal agency to administer the commencement and conduct of the B Plan programme.

‘No clarity on job assurance post B.Plan’

The course curriculum has been designed by the department of planning. CMDA member-secretary will be the co-chairman of the executive committee of CHS and will also be the member of the syllabus sub-committee. The director of DTCP and CMDA member-secretary will be members of the selection committee for faculty positions.

The State government has also permitted CMDA and DTCP to establish one faculty position – Research and Planning Chair – equivalent to the position of ‘Design Chair’ in the architecture department of SAP. Similarly, four officials – two from CMDA and two from DTCP – will be nominated for pursuing PG courses in SAP every year without the requirement to clear Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test.

Association of Professional Town Planners (APTP) president K M Sadanand said though starting B.Plan is a welcome move, some questions remain unanswered. “The initial support is for five years but who will support it after that. There is also no assurance from CMDA or DTCP on providing jobs to those who complete the course,” Sadanand said.

“There should be an overall assessment of town planning exercise. The CMDA’s third master plan is yet to be prepared. If both town planning exercise and manpower is matched, then we can ensure organic growth in town planning,” he said. Former Anna University professor K P Subramanian said the course may help catch students young.

