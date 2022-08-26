TN to operate 750 special buses for Velankanni festival

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: To facilitate the transportation of devotees to Velankanni in view of the annual festival, the State transport department will operate 750 special buses to the town from various parts of Tamil Nadu between August 25 and September 11.

According to a press statement issued on Thursday, State Express Transport Corporation (SETC) will operate special buses from Chennai, Thoothukudi, Kanniyakumari, Nagercoil, and Bengaluru.

Similarly, Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation will operate special buses from Tiruchy, Thanjavur, Chidambaram, Puducherry, Dindigul, Manapparai, Oriyur, and Pattukottai. The transport corporations will also rent buses for pilgrimages, the statement said.

CHENNAI: To facilitate the transportation of devotees to Velankanni in view of the annual festival, the State transport department will operate 750 special buses to the town from various parts of Tamil Nadu between August 25 and September 11. According to a press statement issued on Thursday, State Express Transport Corporation (SETC) will operate special buses from Chennai, Thoothukudi, Kanniyakumari, Nagercoil, and Bengaluru. Similarly, Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation will operate special buses from Tiruchy, Thanjavur, Chidambaram, Puducherry, Dindigul, Manapparai, Oriyur, and Pattukottai. The transport corporations will also rent buses for pilgrimages, the statement said.