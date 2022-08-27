Active Covid cases cross 500 in Coimbatore

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Covid-19 cases crossed the 500 mark in Coimbatore on Thursday, with positivity rate of 6.4, the highest in the state. A total of 219 cases were reported in three days, taking the tally to 538 in the district. Nearby districts, Tiruppur and Erode, come next to Coimbatore with a positivity rate of 6 and 5.9 respectively.

Officials point out the high floating population and migrant labourers in the industries of these districts as one of the reasons for the high positivity rate. Speaking to TNIE, Deputy Director of Health Services (DDHS) Dr P Aruna said that they had intensified the booster dose drive in the district to curb the spread.

“We have started organizing special camps in the government offices and educational institutions to inoculate everyone. Contact tracing is carried out in full swing and we will soon increase the testing of the samples in the district,” she added. The average positivity rate of 38 districts in the State stood at 2.3 on Thursday.

