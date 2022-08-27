Home States Tamil Nadu

'Fish idols' dipped in sea as part of age-old Nagai festival

This year too, like always, they held processions through the village by carrying silver and gold-coloured idols of fish on Friday.

Published: 27th August 2022 05:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2022 05:24 AM   |  A+A-

The fest under way on Friday | Express

By Antony Fernando
Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: Honouring Adipaththa Nayanar, a Saivaite saint and one among the 63 Nayanars who penned literary works praising Lord Shiva, residents of Nambiyar Nagar Village, every year, celebrate the age-old 'Golden Fish Festival' with pride and gaiety. This year too, like always, they held processions through the village by carrying silver and gold-coloured idols of fish on Friday.

Later, as part of the celebrations, on a packed motorised boat, temple priests, fishermen and village representatives dipped the fish idols into the sea off the coast of Nagapattinam. An Adipaththa Nayanar idol was held high on the boat.

"The festival is an annual reminder of the hamlet's significance in Tamil history. Such festivals are an occasion for us to display our tradition, values and our devotion to God," said C Ganesan, an elderly person from the village. "Owing to the pandemic, the celebrations were kept minimal last year. This year, however, thousands gathered for it," said G Gunasekaran, a fisher representative from Nambiyar Nagar.

People from across the State went to the village to take part in the festival. R Sumathi, a lecturer from Chennai, said, "I had never traveled in a fishing boat before or taken part in such a unique festival. It was a great experience for all of us." Legend has it that Lord Shiva tested Adipaththar's (a common man) devotion by placing a golden fish in his fishing net. However, Adipaththar offered it to God. Overwhelmed by his devotion, Lord Shiva blessed him with heavenly ascension.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren chairs a meeting of United Progressive Alliance legislators, in Ranchi. (Photo | PTI)
Jharkhand political crisis: UPA MLAs likely to be shifted to Chhattisgarh
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
'Lakhs of children waiting to be adopted but it takes three-four years to adopt single child in India': SC
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
'Freebies at cost of taxpayers' money may push state towards imminent bankruptcy': SC
Justice Uday Umesh Lalit signs the register after his swearing-in ceremony as Chief Justice of India at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
In less than 100-day tenure, Justice UU Lalit intends to focus on three key areas

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp