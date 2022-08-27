Growth of few business tycoons can’t be called development: MK Stalin

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE/ERODE: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday expressed concern that youth, especially students, are addicted to drugs. Speaking at the platinum jubilee celebrations of PSG College of Arts and Science, Stalin stressed the need to rehabilitate students and youth addicted to drugs.

“The government has a role to save youth addicted to drugs, because the condition will not only affect the family and surrounding people, it will also pull down the State’s growth. The government is creating awareness against drugs among youth. The situation will soon change,” he pointed out.

He requested all educational institutions to spread awareness among students against the use of drugs.

Ministers V Senthil Balaji, MP Saminathan, and district collector GS Sameeran, managing trustee of PSG institutions L Gopalakrishnan, were among those present on the occasion.

TN leads the way, says CM

Speaking in Erode on Friday, Stalin said the Dravidian model of governance in Tamil Nadu is a guiding light for other States in the country. Speaking at an event at Perundurai after launching a slew of projects and distributing welfare assistance to beneficiaries, Stalin said, “Other States are emulating Tamil Nadu’s reservation policy which ensures social justice. They are also following Tamil Nadu’s pioneering schemes like free bus travel, Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam and Illam Thedi Kalvi,” he added.

“The aim of the Dravidan model of governance is to ensure inclusive and equitable growth of all sectors, all districts, and all sections of people. This is the kind of growth Periyar EV Ramasamy, former Chief Ministers CN Annadurai and M Karunanidhi wanted to see. I am striving to ensure this,” Stalin said adding, “Growth of a few business tycoons cannot be called development.”

Stalin further said: “Before I left for the western region, I received two messages. The first one is that paddy production this year is the highest in the past 20 years. Last year, paddy production was 1.04 crore MT. This year it is 1.22 crore MT, which is an increase by 18 lakh MT.”

Explaining the factors that contributed to the achievemnnt, Stalin said, “We presented a separate budget for agriculture. Traditional paddy seeds were given to farmers at 50% subsidy. In Delta districts, samba and kuruvai package plans were implemented. Water was released in advance from Mettur reservoir for kuruvai cultivation. Canals were desilted to ensure water reached tail end areas.

The fact that paddy cultivation is increasing shows the wealth of Tamil Nadu.” The second news is the Madras High Court upholding the government’s policy enabling people of all castes to become archakas in temples, thereby ensuring social justice.

Athikadavu Avinashi proj to be completed soon: CM

Erode: CM MK Stalin reviewed the progress of the Athikadavu Avinashi Project on Friday and visited the pumping station at Emmampoondi. Later, speaking at a event, he said, “I have directed officials to complete the works of Athikadavu Avinashi Project as soon as possible. The project will be completed in a few months. I will come here very soon to inaugurate it.”

COIMBATORE/ERODE: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday expressed concern that youth, especially students, are addicted to drugs. Speaking at the platinum jubilee celebrations of PSG College of Arts and Science, Stalin stressed the need to rehabilitate students and youth addicted to drugs. “The government has a role to save youth addicted to drugs, because the condition will not only affect the family and surrounding people, it will also pull down the State’s growth. The government is creating awareness against drugs among youth. The situation will soon change,” he pointed out. He requested all educational institutions to spread awareness among students against the use of drugs. Ministers V Senthil Balaji, MP Saminathan, and district collector GS Sameeran, managing trustee of PSG institutions L Gopalakrishnan, were among those present on the occasion. TN leads the way, says CM Speaking in Erode on Friday, Stalin said the Dravidian model of governance in Tamil Nadu is a guiding light for other States in the country. Speaking at an event at Perundurai after launching a slew of projects and distributing welfare assistance to beneficiaries, Stalin said, “Other States are emulating Tamil Nadu’s reservation policy which ensures social justice. They are also following Tamil Nadu’s pioneering schemes like free bus travel, Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam and Illam Thedi Kalvi,” he added. “The aim of the Dravidan model of governance is to ensure inclusive and equitable growth of all sectors, all districts, and all sections of people. This is the kind of growth Periyar EV Ramasamy, former Chief Ministers CN Annadurai and M Karunanidhi wanted to see. I am striving to ensure this,” Stalin said adding, “Growth of a few business tycoons cannot be called development.” Stalin further said: “Before I left for the western region, I received two messages. The first one is that paddy production this year is the highest in the past 20 years. Last year, paddy production was 1.04 crore MT. This year it is 1.22 crore MT, which is an increase by 18 lakh MT.” Explaining the factors that contributed to the achievemnnt, Stalin said, “We presented a separate budget for agriculture. Traditional paddy seeds were given to farmers at 50% subsidy. In Delta districts, samba and kuruvai package plans were implemented. Water was released in advance from Mettur reservoir for kuruvai cultivation. Canals were desilted to ensure water reached tail end areas. The fact that paddy cultivation is increasing shows the wealth of Tamil Nadu.” The second news is the Madras High Court upholding the government’s policy enabling people of all castes to become archakas in temples, thereby ensuring social justice. Athikadavu Avinashi proj to be completed soon: CM Erode: CM MK Stalin reviewed the progress of the Athikadavu Avinashi Project on Friday and visited the pumping station at Emmampoondi. Later, speaking at a event, he said, “I have directed officials to complete the works of Athikadavu Avinashi Project as soon as possible. The project will be completed in a few months. I will come here very soon to inaugurate it.”