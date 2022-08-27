Kallakurichi girl’s death: School admin gets bail

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Friday granted conditional bail to five persons, including the administrators of the private school in Kallakurichi, arrested in connection with the death of a girl student in the school premises.

Justice GK Ilanthiraiyan granted the bail despite the State Public Prosecutor (SPP) Hasan Mohammed Jinnah opposing it while hearing the bail applications of school correspondent Ravikumar, secretary Shanthi, principal Sivashankaran and teachers Haripriya and Keerthika.

They were arrested by the Chinnasalem police following the death of the girl on July 13, 2022. The police initially booked a case under Section 174 of CrPC and later included section 305 of IPC for abetment to suicide.

The accused argued that there was no substantial evidence to charge them with abetment to suicide and they be released on bail. However, the SPP argued the investigation, currently being carried out by the CB-CID, is progressing and the accused , if released on bail, may tamper with the evidence.

