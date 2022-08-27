Home States Tamil Nadu

Loan default case: Actor Vishal told to file affidavit on assets

Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy passed the orders when the case related to repayment of a sum of Rs 21.29 crore to Lyca Productions came up for hearing. 

Published: 27th August 2022

Actor Vishal(Photo | EPS, P Anand Kumar)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Friday directed Tamil cine actor Vishal to file an affidavit on his properties before the court by September 9 in connection with a case of loan default filed by Lyca Productions.

Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy passed the orders when the case related to repayment of a sum of Rs 21.29 crore to Lyca Productions came up for hearing. The actor had allegedly availed the loan from Anbuchezhian of Gopuram Films and later the loan was taken over by Lyca Productions with an agreement of first lien on all rights, titles and interest in all future projects of Vishal until the loan is fully repaid.

Lyca Productions requested the court to pass orders that all the sum received or receivable by the actor and producer in relation to the movie ‘Veerame Vagai Soodum’ should be deposited to the credit of the suit.

During an earlier hearing, the judge noted the agreement prima facie revealed the respondent was liable to pay a sum of Rs 21.29 crore to Lyca Productions, but Vishal contended he took an initial amount of only Rs 12 crore and later Rs 3 crore, and so the claim of Rs 21.29 crore was not tenable. The judge had also ordered him to deposit Rs 15 crore as fixed deposit in the name of Registrar of the HC.

