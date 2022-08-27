Home States Tamil Nadu

Tiruchy: Special team of sanitation workers planned to carry out emergency work in each ward

The corporation has decided to form an 11-member team of sanitation workers in each zone for handling emergency work.

Published: 27th August 2022

A file picture of sanitary workers of the Tiruchy corporation | m k ashok kumar

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: The corporation has decided to form an 11-member team of sanitation workers in each zone for handling emergency work. The team, called 'striking force,' will be sent to an area which faces sewage leak owing to block in drainage network.

The team will also conduct sanitation work in various wards. "Apart from such work, we will also assign them a ward each day to improve cleanliness. The main objective of forming such a team is to improve cleanliness and handle sanitation-related complaints from any ward in a fast-track manner," a corporation official said.

"We may face civic issues during monsoon. Since a special team is formed in each zone, we can immediately assign them various works, including clearing of fallen tree branches," an official said. Meanwhile, a few councillors told mayor Mu Anbalagan to ensure that the team always had 11 members.

Officials must ensure that even if one member of the force takes a day's leave, a replacement should immediately be provided. Anbalagan directed the officials to ensure the member strength.

