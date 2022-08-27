Vellalore bus terminal project in Coimbatore hits a roadblock

Aravind Raj By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Uncertainty looms large over the continuation of the Integrated Bus Terminal (IBT) project in Vellalore with the government and main opposition party locked in a war of words. With twenty per cent of construction completed, there is speculation that the project would be scrapped and that the IBT would come up in a different location.

The Rs 168 crore project was proposed by the AIADMK government in 2019. Around 61.62 acres was identified in Vellalore and the then municipal administration minister SP Velumani laid the foundation stone in January 2020. The IBT would comprise of a mofussil bus stand, an omni bus stand and a town bus stand. Construction work was suspended due to COVID-19 outbreak and the project was shelved by the DMK government.

The project was to be executed with 50% government funds and 50% of the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) funds. The CCMC applied for loan with the Housing and Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO), but it was rejected over issues in land ownership. In 2021, the civic body approached Tamil Nadu Urban Finance and Infrastructure Development Corporation (TUFIDCO) but the application is pending.

With the project in limbo, the government and the AIADMK are accusing each other of having vested interests in the project. Citing presence of a dump yard and a proposal to build Coimbatore Metro Rail Project's hub, the State government is looking for another location to establish the IBT. Minister V Senthil Balaji on Wednesday said the fate of IBT project would be decided by people and the CCMC council.

In response, Edappadi K Palaniswami warned of protests if the project is shifted. DMK sources said a few AIADMK big shots had purchased vast tracts of land near the proposed IBT location in Vellalore hoping to make a fast buck once it is commissioned, and hence are opposing its relocation.

Social activists, people's representatives, general public and omni bus operators too opposed the project due to the location. However, Velumani persisted and launched the project, sources added. K Kathirmathiyon, secretary of Coimbatore Consumer Cause and member of the Coimbatore Road Safety Panel told TNIE that they opposed the project back in 2019.

"The presence of the city's dumpyard, the arrival of a large STP, lack of wide approach roads for the buses and other reasons make Vellalore unfit for the project. Officials failed to think futuristic considering the population and vehicles in the next 30 years," said Kathirmathiyon.

He added, "Since the civic body has built around Rs 40 crore worth of structures, the building can be converted into a wholesale vegetable market like the Koyambedu market in Chennai as Coimbatore doesn't have any. Also, waste from the market can be easily transported to the nearby dumpyard. Instead of politicising the matter, everyone must think about the welfare of people and take a wise decision."

R Raveendran, secretary of Residents Awareness Association of Coimbatore (RAAC) said the AIADMK government didn't pay heed to opposition by locals regarding the project. "We need at least 4 lanes on the approach roads for the buses to commute freely. But there is not enough land for that. Podanur people will not be able to come out of their homes if the IBT is opened in Vellalore as the buses will commute regularly," he explained.

Speaking to TNIE, CCMC Commissioner M Prathap said the civic body has spent around `35 crore on the project and about 20% of the works have been completed. He clarified that currently, there are no plans to shift the IBT from Vellalore or continue the construction work. Status quo will be maintained until the state government takes the final decision.

"We are awaiting the comprehensive mobility plan from the agency appointed by the state government. The plan was taken up given the Metro project in the city. The report submitted by the agency will be kept in the council for discussion after which a final call will be made," he added.

COIMBATORE: Uncertainty looms large over the continuation of the Integrated Bus Terminal (IBT) project in Vellalore with the government and main opposition party locked in a war of words. With twenty per cent of construction completed, there is speculation that the project would be scrapped and that the IBT would come up in a different location. The Rs 168 crore project was proposed by the AIADMK government in 2019. Around 61.62 acres was identified in Vellalore and the then municipal administration minister SP Velumani laid the foundation stone in January 2020. The IBT would comprise of a mofussil bus stand, an omni bus stand and a town bus stand. Construction work was suspended due to COVID-19 outbreak and the project was shelved by the DMK government. The project was to be executed with 50% government funds and 50% of the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) funds. The CCMC applied for loan with the Housing and Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO), but it was rejected over issues in land ownership. In 2021, the civic body approached Tamil Nadu Urban Finance and Infrastructure Development Corporation (TUFIDCO) but the application is pending. With the project in limbo, the government and the AIADMK are accusing each other of having vested interests in the project. Citing presence of a dump yard and a proposal to build Coimbatore Metro Rail Project's hub, the State government is looking for another location to establish the IBT. Minister V Senthil Balaji on Wednesday said the fate of IBT project would be decided by people and the CCMC council. In response, Edappadi K Palaniswami warned of protests if the project is shifted. DMK sources said a few AIADMK big shots had purchased vast tracts of land near the proposed IBT location in Vellalore hoping to make a fast buck once it is commissioned, and hence are opposing its relocation. Social activists, people's representatives, general public and omni bus operators too opposed the project due to the location. However, Velumani persisted and launched the project, sources added. K Kathirmathiyon, secretary of Coimbatore Consumer Cause and member of the Coimbatore Road Safety Panel told TNIE that they opposed the project back in 2019. "The presence of the city's dumpyard, the arrival of a large STP, lack of wide approach roads for the buses and other reasons make Vellalore unfit for the project. Officials failed to think futuristic considering the population and vehicles in the next 30 years," said Kathirmathiyon. He added, "Since the civic body has built around Rs 40 crore worth of structures, the building can be converted into a wholesale vegetable market like the Koyambedu market in Chennai as Coimbatore doesn't have any. Also, waste from the market can be easily transported to the nearby dumpyard. Instead of politicising the matter, everyone must think about the welfare of people and take a wise decision." R Raveendran, secretary of Residents Awareness Association of Coimbatore (RAAC) said the AIADMK government didn't pay heed to opposition by locals regarding the project. "We need at least 4 lanes on the approach roads for the buses to commute freely. But there is not enough land for that. Podanur people will not be able to come out of their homes if the IBT is opened in Vellalore as the buses will commute regularly," he explained. Speaking to TNIE, CCMC Commissioner M Prathap said the civic body has spent around `35 crore on the project and about 20% of the works have been completed. He clarified that currently, there are no plans to shift the IBT from Vellalore or continue the construction work. Status quo will be maintained until the state government takes the final decision. "We are awaiting the comprehensive mobility plan from the agency appointed by the state government. The plan was taken up given the Metro project in the city. The report submitted by the agency will be kept in the council for discussion after which a final call will be made," he added.