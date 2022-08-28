Act against ill-maintained govt land parcels too: Tiruchy residents tell Corp

Jose K Joseph By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Even as owners of ill-maintained private plots in the city have been warned of having their property marked for public use, residents demand that the corporation also turn its attention to such parcels of land under the government’s ownership.

Sources point to the several parcels of land belonging to the railways in areas like Ponmalai, Khajamalai, and KK Nagar -- which are ridden with growth -- to drive home the point. Stating the Union government as owning a chunk of all ill-maintained government properties in the city, sources added the local body officials as turning a blind eye to the state of such plots during inspections.

This, despite such properties being the source of inconvenience to locals. A case in point is the ill-maintained parcel of land belonging to the RPF near Sundar Nagar 6th Street, which residents blame for increased reptile menace. "We had spotted snakes several times. Though we contacted the fire service two or three times to catch the snakes, we were unable to spot them. The RPF’s ill-maintained plot in the area has increased reptile menace and it is putting our lives at risk. We request the corporation to take action on the issue," said Professor Kannan, a resident of Sundar Nagar. Similarly, fingers are pointed at a plot belonging to the Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation (TNCSC) behind the district court where residents are alleged to be dumping waste.

"The corporation has to approach the departments concerned and request them to maintain their plots. Otherwise, it should impose a fine on violators. If it can take such a measure on private plot owners, why can't it take similar action on departments under the State government or Central government," wondered N Kumar, a resident of Beema Nagar. The issue also had found mention at earlier corporation council meetings, where councilors suggested that the civic body deploy its team to clear the waste from such government properties or request the departments concerned to take action on the issue.When enquired senior corporation officials assured of action on the issue. "We will raise the matter with the district collector and steps will be taken to sort out the issue," a senior official said.

Not just private plots, act against ill-maintained government land parcels too, Tiruchy residents tell corporation

TIRUCHY: Even as owners of ill-maintained private plots in the city have been warned of having their property marked for public use, residents demand that the corporation also turn its attention to such parcels of land under the government’s ownership. Sources point to the several parcels of land belonging to the railways in areas like Ponmalai, Khajamalai, and KK Nagar -- which are ridden with growth -- to drive home the point. Stating the Union government as owning a chunk of all ill-maintained government properties in the city, sources added the local body officials as turning a blind eye to the state of such plots during inspections. This, despite such properties being the source of inconvenience to locals. A case in point is the ill-maintained parcel of land belonging to the RPF near Sundar Nagar 6th Street, which residents blame for increased reptile menace. "We had spotted snakes several times. Though we contacted the fire service two or three times to catch the snakes, we were unable to spot them. The RPF’s ill-maintained plot in the area has increased reptile menace and it is putting our lives at risk. We request the corporation to take action on the issue," said Professor Kannan, a resident of Sundar Nagar. Similarly, fingers are pointed at a plot belonging to the Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation (TNCSC) behind the district court where residents are alleged to be dumping waste. "The corporation has to approach the departments concerned and request them to maintain their plots. Otherwise, it should impose a fine on violators. If it can take such a measure on private plot owners, why can't it take similar action on departments under the State government or Central government," wondered N Kumar, a resident of Beema Nagar. The issue also had found mention at earlier corporation council meetings, where councilors suggested that the civic body deploy its team to clear the waste from such government properties or request the departments concerned to take action on the issue.When enquired senior corporation officials assured of action on the issue. "We will raise the matter with the district collector and steps will be taken to sort out the issue," a senior official said. Not just private plots, act against ill-maintained government land parcels too, Tiruchy residents tell corporation